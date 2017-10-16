× SCSO warns of reoccurring jury duty scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the Mid-South have been getting calls for years from a fake deputy saying you are going to jail for skipping out on jury duty unless you pay up.

Don Stephens got the call on Friday from a man who identified himself as Sergeant David Chapman with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller was trying to get in touch with Stephen’s daughter and he gave him her number before realizing it was a hoax.

“He told her that if she did not respond within 45 minutes with payment to the Shelby County court system, that the local authorities in Arkansas would be sent to apprehend her.”

WREG tried calling the phone number but our calls were blocked.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they will never call you for missing jury duty and certainly won’t ask for money.

If it happens to you, they said the best thing to do would be to hang up.