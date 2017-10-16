× Police: Suspect blocks driver’s car, opens fire in Cooper-Young neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a woman in the Cooper-Young area.

The victim had just parked her car late Saturday evening on Nelson when a black SUV pulled up and blocked her vehicle.

A man jumped out of the car and started screaming at her. He then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her car.

Scared, the woman put her head down and slammed the car in reverse in an attempt to get away.

That’s when the man opened fire, striking a nearby home and vehicle.

The driver also told police she hit two parked cars during the incident.

Thankfully, the victim was not injured.

If you can help police in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.