× Mother worried about frequent floods in Hickory Hill apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cussandra Robertson doesn’t want to live like this.

A Memphis mother with a constant water overflow in her apartment says she’s paying rent but management is dropping the ball. Now she’s worried for her daughter’s safety.

“You think you’re going to wake up to breakfast, you waking up to a flood. I don’t like swimming every day. I don’t want to swim.”

She says her apartment at the Village Green Apartments in Hickory Hill has flooded five times — and she’s only lived there a month.

“Constantly having floods back to back to back while I got a small child is bad.”

She says maintenance continuously rips up her carpet to dry the floor, leaving concrete exposed — some of it in her 3-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

“I’m tired of the concrete. My baby can slip and fall and bust her head.”

Then there’s the exposed nails where the carpet meets the floor, not to mention water damage throughout the apartment and mold under her kitchen sink.

“Now they talking about coming here and putting a hole up in my wall and in my floor while me and my child is living here. No.”

Robertson says her hot water tank is the problem, but claims her apartment still flooded even after maintenance replaced the tank.

She wants the complex to move her to another unit but says management won’t do it.

“I got a 3-year-old child running around this and mold is up in this apartment, bugs. This is just unacceptable.”

We called the leasing office to ask about Robertson’s situation but the call was disconnected.

Then, the complex’s head of security asked us to leave when we showed up at the door.

He told us the leasing office knew exactly what we were asking about, but told us the office did not want to comment.

Robertson says she shouldn’t have to pay $655 a month to live in an apartment like this.