Manhunt underway for escaped Pemiscot County inmates

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — The search continues for two inmates from the Missouri bootheel after they escaped from jail early Sunday morning.

William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer reportedly used an air duct to get out of the Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville. They then jumped a fence and were last seen running towards the Mississippi River.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

According to ABC News, Carter was charged with first-degree murder after he ran over his wife and another man with his car.

Latamondeer was facing felony charges in regards to a kidnapping and domestic assault.

They are considered dangerous.

If you can help, call the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 333-4101.