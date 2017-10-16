LIVE: Jessica Chambers Murder Trial

Julie Weaver of Our Lady of Perpetual Help is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Julie Weaver of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Julie instructs Pre-K4 and says, "I love to engage students with fun activities." Thank you, Julie, for your hard work. To nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, follow this link.