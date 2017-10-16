× Houston Nutt lawsuit against Ole Miss resolved

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss and former head football coach Houston Nutt have resolved a lawsuit where Nutt alleged breach of contract by Ole Miss administrators and Hugh Freeze in what Nutt called a smear campaign.

University of Mississippi and Houston Nutt:

The lawyers who represent the University and Coach Nutt have communicated during the past few weeks to reach an agreement that would allow the parties to resolve Coach Nutt’s claim while avoiding the costs and distractions associated with further litigation. The parties have reached such an agreement.

University of Mississippi:

Certain statements made by University employees in January 2016 appear to have contributed to misleading media reports about Coach Nutt. To the extent any such statements harmed Coach Nutt’s reputation, the University apologizes, as this was not the intent.The NCAA’s Notice of Allegations dated January 22, 2016, did not name or implicate Coach Nutt in any misconduct, and it would have been inappropriate for any University employee to suggest otherwise.

Houston Nutt:

I am pleased to put the lawsuit behind me. Best wishes to the future of the Ole Miss Football program.