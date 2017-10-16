× Hall named AAC’s top defender

MEMPHIS — Austin Hall has been named the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week.

The former Collierville star had a hand in three turnovers to lead a Memphis defense that had five takeaways in a 30-27 win against Navy. Hall had two interceptions and a fumble recovery to go with 10 tackles and a pass breakup as Memphis held Navy’s best-in-the-nation rushing offense to 100 yards below its season average. Hall leads Memphis with 44 tackles and three interceptions this season, helping the Tigers earn their first Top 25 ranking of the season at #25.