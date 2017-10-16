× Grizzlies release Baldwin and Zagorac

Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies waived guard Wade Baldwin IV and forward Rade Zagorac to finalize its 2017-18 regular season roster.

The Grizzlies’ roster now stands at 17 players, including two-way players Kobi Simmons and Vince Hunter who will be eligible to play for both the Grizzlies and the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. An updated roster is attached.

Baldwin (6-4, 202) appeared in all five preseason games (two starts) and averaged 5.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.3 minutes. The 21-year-old Belle Mead, New Jersey native competed in 33 games (one start) for the Grizzlies as a rookie last season and averaged 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 12.3 minutes after he was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Zagorac came off the bench in all five preseason contests and averaged 3.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.1 minutes. Selected in the second round (35th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft and traded to the Grizzlies on draft night, the 22-year-old played last season for KK Mega Leks in his native Serbia.

Here’s a look at Grizzlies opening day roster.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Yrs

24 Dillon Brooks F/G 6-6 220 1/22/1996 Oregon/Canada R

6 Mario Chalmers G 6-2 190 5/19/1986 Kansas/USA 8

11 Mike Conley G 6-1 175 10/11/1987 Ohio State/USA 10

21 Deyonta Davis C 6-11 237 12/2/1996 Michigan State/USA 1

8 James Ennis III F 6-7 210 7/1/1990 California State, Long Beach/USA 3

12 Tyreke Evans G 6-6 220 9/19/1989 Memphis/USA 8

33 Marc Gasol C 7-1 255 1/29/1985 Akasvayu Girona/Spain 9

0 JaMychal Green F 6-9 227 6/21/1990 Alabama/USA 3

5 Andrew Harrison G 6-6 213 10/28/1994 Kentucky/USA 1

32 Vince Hunter * F 6-8 208 8/5/1994 UTEP/USA R

1 Jarell Martin F 6-10 239 5/24/1994 LSU/USA 2

23 Ben McLemore G 6-5 195 2/11/1993 Kansas/USA 4

25 Chandler Parsons F 6-10 230 10/25/1988 Florida/USA 6

10 Ivan Rabb F 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California/USA R

7 Wayne Selden Jr. G/F 6-5 230 9/30/1994 Kansas/USA 1

2 Kobi Simmons * G 6-4 170 7/4/1997 Arizona/USA R

34 Brandan Wright F/C 6-10 235 10/5/1987 North Carolina/USA 9

* – Two-Way Player

– Grizzlies.com –