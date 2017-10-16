× Grizzlies cut ties with Baldwin, Zagorac

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The Memphis Grizzlies cut their roster down to the required 15 players well before the 5pm Monday deadline. The Grizzlies will try to trade or outright cut a pair of 2016 draft picks. The Grizzlies 1st round pick from last year, Wade Baldwin, did not earn a roster spot. The Grizzlies are also parting ways with 2nd round pick Rade Zagorac, who was brought over from Serbia in the off-season with the expectation he would make the team. The Grizzlies open the regular season at home on Wednesday night against Houston.