× Former Tigers football player pleads not guilty in rape case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis football player accused of raping a woman has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ernest Suttles appeared in court on Monday, just days after police started investigating and he was officially removed from the team.

Police said the rape victim showed up to St. Francis hospital around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Through her account, investigators were able to trace the location of the assault to Douglass Street not too far from the U of M’s campus.

According to the police affidavit, the victim told police she and Suttles were in a relationship for awhile but that on Thursday, October 12, he forced her to have sex.

A judge ordered Suttles to stay away from the alleged victim and wear a GPS monitor.

He is scheduled to return to court on December 10.