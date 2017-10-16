× Former Ole Miss coach drops lawsuit against school

OXFORD, Miss-The University of Mississippi announced Monday that it had come to an agreement with former Rebels football coach Houston Nutt to have him drop a defamation lawsuit against the school.

The lawsuit alleged that former Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze, who resigned in July, and other Ole Miss officials conducted a misinformation campaign against Nutt, Ole Miss’ coach from 2008 to 2011, when the university received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA’s enforcement staff in January 2016.

Monday afternoon the university released statements revealing the agreement that ends the lawsuit.

University of Mississippi and Houston Nutt:

The lawyers who represent the University and Coach Nutt have communicated during the past few weeks to reach an agreement that would allow the parties to resolve Coach Nutt’s claim while avoiding the costs and distractions associated with further litigation. The parties have reached such an agreement.

University of Mississippi:

Certain statements made by University employees in January 2016 appear to have contributed to misleading media reports about Coach Nutt. To the extent any such statements harmed Coach Nutt’s reputation, the University apologizes, as this was not the intent.The NCAA’s Notice of Allegations dated January 22, 2016, did not name or implicate Coach Nutt in any misconduct, and it would have been inappropriate for any University employee to suggest otherwise.

Houston Nutt:

I am pleased to put the lawsuit behind me. Best wishes to the future of the Ole Miss Football program.