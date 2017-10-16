× Driver charged with DUI following Perkins Avenue crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is facing serious charges after police say he caused a crash that left several people in critical condition.

On Sunday, Jesus Padilla was heading northbound on Perkins Avenue when he suddenly turned into the Cottonwood Apartments and was struck by a Nissan Altima.

Several passengers in Padilla’s car suffered serious injuries and were transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the police report, Padilla admitted to officers twice that he had been drinking prior to the accident.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, failure to yield right of way resulting in injury or death, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law and vehicular assault.