Dr. Ranta honored with brass note on Beale Street Walk of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new brass note has been placed on the Beale Street Walk of Fame honoring a local educator.
Dr. Richard Ranta’s note was unveiled Sunday night during a celebration at B.B. King’s.
Ranta is the founding Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts at the University of Memphis and was a faculty member for more than 40 years before his retirement.
For the past three decades, Dr. Ranta has also supplied questions for WREG’s Knowledge Bowl with Jim Jaggers.
