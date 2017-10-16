× Dr. Ranta honored with brass note on Beale Street Walk of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new brass note has been placed on the Beale Street Walk of Fame honoring a local educator.

Dr. Richard Ranta’s note was unveiled Sunday night during a celebration at B.B. King’s.

Ranta is the founding Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts at the University of Memphis and was a faculty member for more than 40 years before his retirement.

For the past three decades, Dr. Ranta has also supplied questions for WREG’s Knowledge Bowl with Jim Jaggers.

My dear friend & colleague Dean Emeritus of College of Fine Arts @uofmemphis Dr. Richard Ranta received a Brass Note on Beale Street. pic.twitter.com/69TPgpS2bO — Jim Jaggers (@JJaggers_WREG3) October 16, 2017