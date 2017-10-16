LIVE: Jessica Chambers Murder Trial

Dr. Ranta honored with brass note on Beale Street Walk of Fame

Posted 6:20 am, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:35AM, October 16, 2017

Dr. Richard Ranta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new brass note has been placed on the Beale Street Walk of Fame honoring a local educator.

Dr. Richard Ranta’s note was unveiled Sunday night during a celebration at B.B. King’s.

Ranta is the founding Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts at the University of Memphis and was a faculty member for more than 40 years before his retirement.

For the past three decades, Dr. Ranta has also supplied questions for WREG’s Knowledge Bowl with Jim Jaggers.