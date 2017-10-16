× Documents show Amazon planning Memphis fulfillment center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon.com is seeking local tax incentives to build a Memphis fulfillment center employing 600 people, according to documents submitted to the Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine.

The company says it would build a 615,440-square-foot facility on 83 acres at 3292 Holmes Road, with a total capital investment of $72.5 million.

The 600 net new jobs include 575 associates with an average base pay of $12.83 an hour, plus 25 management position paying an average of $38.46 an hour.

Amazon is asking EDGE for a 15-year PILOT incentive that would save the company $15.2 million while generating a projected $36.9 million in local total tax revenues during the incentive period.

Amazon, founded in 1994, has more than 50 fulfillment centers, 23 sorting centers and employs more than 90,000 full-time employees, according to company documents submitted to EDGE.

The Memphis facility would collect and repackage products for distribution to fulfillment centers across the country.

EDGE will consider the company’s application for incentives at the board’s meeting Wednesday.

Memphis city leaders are also separately pursuing a chance to become home for Amazon’s second headquarters. City Council recently approved economic incentives for that deal.

Should Seattle-based Amazon locate its second headquarters in Memphis, it could bring 50,000 full-time jobs and a $5 billion investment to the community.