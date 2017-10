× Apartment fire displaces 15 families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire in a Northeast Memphis apartment complex damaged 16 units Monday afternoon.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to East River Trace Drive near Raleigh-Lagrange and Sycamore View at 4:30.

There were no injuries, but the building sustained $500,000 damage, plus $150,000 for contents inside.

The Red Cross assisted 15 families displaced by the fire.

The cause was determined to be accidental — a receptacle malfunctioned in a bedroom area.