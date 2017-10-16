American basketball coaches pick Memphis to finish near bottom
PHILADELPHIA, PA-American Athletic Conference men’s basketball coaches pick the University of Memphis to finish ninth in the 12-team league at Monday’s American Conference Media Day. The Tigers have eight new players on Tubby Smith’s second team at Memphis. The Tigers have the top ranked recruiting class in The American according to 247 Sports.
2017-18 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
Rank
Team (First-Place Votes)
Pts.
1.
Cincinnati (7)
116
2.
Wichita State (5)
115
3.
UCF
93
4.
SMU
91
5.
UConn
79
6.
Houston
72
7.
Temple
68
8.
Tulsa
52
9.
Memphis
36
10.
Tulane
30
11.
ECU
24
12.
USF
16