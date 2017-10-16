× American basketball coaches pick Memphis to finish near bottom

PHILADELPHIA, PA-American Athletic Conference men’s basketball coaches pick the University of Memphis to finish ninth in the 12-team league at Monday’s American Conference Media Day. The Tigers have eight new players on Tubby Smith’s second team at Memphis. The Tigers have the top ranked recruiting class in The American according to 247 Sports.

2017-18 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

Rank

Team (First-Place Votes)

Pts.

1.

Cincinnati (7)

116

2.

Wichita State (5)

115

3.

UCF

93

4.

SMU

91

5.

UConn

79

6.

Houston

72

7.

Temple

68

8.

Tulsa

52

9.

Memphis

36

10.

Tulane

30

11.

ECU

24

12.

USF

16