Two men charged with shooting at Hickory Hill nightclub security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A late-night shootout at a Hickory Hill nightclub led to assault charges for two men accused of firing at nine security guards.

Police responded to a shooting call at the Truth Night Club in the 6700 block of Winchester near Kirby at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

An officer reported seeing a black Cadillac Escalade driving north through a parking lot with the front-seat passenger firing back at security guards at the club.

The Cadillac jumped a curb and crashed into a ditch. When an officer opened the passenger’s door, he said he saw a handgun fall between the passenger’s legs and onto the floorboard.

Police also said they saw an AR-15 assault rifle in the rear floorboard behind the driver’s seat and a Glock 9 mm handgun.

Nine security guards at the club told officers that both occupants in the Cadillac had fired at them, and some of the guards had returned fire.

The passenger, Lucas Smith, was taken into custody and to Regional One hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The driver, Reggie Weeks, was also taken into custody.

Smith, 34, faces nine counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.

Weeks, also 34, faces the same charges.