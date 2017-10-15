× Memphis Tigers named #25, crack AP rankings for first time in two years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis football team is ranked 25th in the nation in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 rankings that were released Sunday afternoon.

This is the first time Memphis has appeared in the AP rankings since November 8, 2015.

The Tigers upset of then-25th ranked Navy on Saturday was the UofM’s second win over a ranked team this season.

Memphis beat 25th ranked UCLA in September. The Tigers are now 5-1 and play at Houston Thursday night.