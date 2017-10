× Small earthquake shakes Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A small earthquake shook the Mid-South around 5:15 this morning. There are no reports of damage.

The USGS says the quake measured a magnitude 3.7 and was centered near Manila, Arkansas, in the northeast corner of the state.

WREG meteorologist Austen Onek says this was the largest quake the Mid-South has seen in several years.