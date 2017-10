× Man tries to rob woman, fires shots as she drives away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to rob a woman in her vehicle in Cooper-Young on Saturday night, then fired shots at her as she drove away.

No one was injured, but the woman struck two parked cars as she attempted to flee the man.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Nelson near Tanglewood.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.