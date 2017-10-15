JESSICA CHAMBERS TRIAL DAY 6, LIVE COVERAGE: Closing arguments to begin

Mobile viewers watch livestream here

BATESVILLE, Miss. — The trial of Quinton Tellis, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the burning death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in Panola County, Mississippi, continues today.

As soon as the jury entered the courtroom Sunday, the state rested and the defense did not call any witnesses. Tellis will not testify.

The jury has been sent to the jury room.

Defense has asked the court to direct a verdict of not guilty. The judge said that there is a case and denied the motion for acquittal.

Closing arguments then began.

Here is a recap of what happened Saturday:

An intelligence analyst has guided a jury through cellphone data and video footage prosecutors hope will prove their theory that Tellis fatally burned Chambers.

Paul Rowlett testified Saturday.

Prosecutors theorize that Tellis had sex with Chambers before he set her and her car on fire and left her to die along a back road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014.

Rowlett says he analyzes data for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oxford and was called in to help Panola County prosecutors with their investigation.

Rowlett showed the jury maps, photos, videos and other visual aids in efforts to show that Tellis was with Chambers on the night she was burned.

Defense attorney Darla Palmer challenged Rowlett on the accuracy of cellphone location data.

Earlier Saturday, an investigator says no one named Eric was tested for DNA evidence in the case of a Mississippi woman who was fatally burned, even though she mentioned those names to firefighters who treated her before she died.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent Tim Douglas testified Saturday.

Fireighters have testified she told them someone named Eric or Derek set her on fire.

Douglas said about 10 men named Eric or Derek were interviewed but were cleared.