Driver charged with DUI, homicide in fatal crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old man was charged with vehicular homicide after police say he caused a fatal wreck early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a head-on collision on Interstate 40 west of Covington Pike at 2:44 a.m.

One driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jose Rodriguez was charged with homicide, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving without a license, in addition to other charges, police said.