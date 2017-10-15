× Bridge to Mud Island is back open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The main connection to Mud Island was back open Sunday, relieving a traffic choke point that had snarled drivers for days.

The city closed the A.W. Willis bridge near the Pyramid last week to make repairs to train and trolley tracks at its base. That forced drivers to use the only other access point to Mud Island, a connection to Second Street at the north end.

Some drivers said the detour extended their morning commutes from a few minutes to an hour.