University of Memphis suspends football player after incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn, — The University of Memphis announced the suspension of senior defensive lineman Ernest Suttles on Saturday morning.

The decision came three hours before the Tigers play one of their bigger games of the season against 25th ranked Navy.

In a news release the UofM announced the suspension was for violating team rules in an incident off campus.

“Settles has been removed from campus as this matter is reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support for violations of the UofM Student Code of Conduct. No additional comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing,” the university said in a statement.

The senior has played in all five games this season, recording eight tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

WREG is working to find more details on this developing story.