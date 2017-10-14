State says nearly 10,000 TNReady tests scored incorrectly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education has confirmed that nearly 10,000 TNReady tests across the state were scored incorrectly.

The problems affected about 70 schools in 33 districts, including Shelby County, the state said.

More than 8,000 were given a lower score than was actually earned. Another 1,400 were scored higher than what a student earned.

The year-end tests affect both students’ grades and teacher evaluations.

But according to the state, many of the impacted students won’t see a material change in their scores.

In Shelby County, those scores were not used to calculate final report cards last year anyway, because the scores weren’t received in time.

The state Department of Education says it will be updating evaluations for the 230 teachers who were impacted.

Questar, the third-party vendor that was hired to administer the tests after problems with a previous vendor experienced problems, apologized for the scoring problems and said that 99 percent of tests were scored correctly.