MPD officer slaps suspect on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer slapped a suspect after he was threatened multiple times.

Early Saturday morning, officers were posted near Handy Park on Beale Street when an altercation started between two groups of men, one group was black, the other group, white.

Police broke up the groups and told them to leave Beale Street.

One man was detained for disorderly conduct but released after receiving a warning.

But the two continued to cause trouble.

Police say 26-year-old Josh Hollie and 23-year-old James Black walked up Beale street while causing other visitors to have to move out of their way.

Police detained Hollie after he was shouting death threats toward officers and their families.

Police still didn’t arrest them but told them to leave Beale Street, this time following them as they left.

They two men stopped outside Coyote Ugly to talk to another group.

The officer then placed Hollie and Black in custody.

Hollie continued to threaten officers, and police say he tried to kick an officer.

Arrest records say the officer then slapped Hollie.

According to police, Hollie continued to threaten the officer by stalking and death threats of their families.

both men are charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Hollie is also charged with civil rights intimidation.