JESSICA CHAMBERS TRIAL LIVE Day 5

Mobile users, click here to watch livestream
BATESVILLE, Miss. — Court will again be in session Saturday for more of Quinton Tellis’ trial for the murder of Jessica Chambers.
Live coverage is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
So far this morning, cell phone records showed that Tellis’ phone number was in the top 10 contacts in Chambers’ phone, with 111 calls and 75 messages.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent Timothy Douglas said he thinks the state of mind of first responders could’ve impacted their percention when they heard Chambers say someone named “Eric” or “Derek” burned her.
Here is a recap of what happened Friday:
An investigator says a man charged with burning a Mississippi woman to death acknowledged that he was with her on the evening she was set on fire after repeatedly denying it.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent Tim Douglas testified Friday in the trial of Tellis, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Chambers.
Prosecutors say Tellis thought he suffocated Chambers during sex in her car, and then used gasoline to set her and the vehicle ablaze along a road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. She died at a hospital.
Douglas says Tellis was interviewed twice and Tellis said he only seen her that morning. Douglas interviewed Tellis three more times, and Douglas said he finally acknowledged that he was with Chambers in the hours before firefighters found her severely burned next to her torched car.
Tellis told an FBI agent he was miles away buying a deit card when she was set on fire.