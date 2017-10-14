× 3rd time’s the charm for Tigers vs. Navy

MEMPHIS – For the past two years, the Tigers watched Navy’s vaunted triple-option offense run up and down the field.

It seems the U of M had enough of that.

The Tigers forcing five Navy turnovers and holding the Midshipmen to just 334 yards of total offense on their way to their first win over Navy, 30-27.

Riley Ferguson, knocked around for most of the day, throwing for 279 yards and 3 TDs…two of them to Anthony Miller who had 9 catches for 90 yards as the Tigers improve to 5-and-1, 2-and-1 in the American Athletic Conference heading to Houston on Thursday night.