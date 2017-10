× Suspect wanted in string of robberies captured in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man wanted in a string of robberies.

The unidentified man was captured in the 900 block of Bruce near Oliver in Cooper Young.

WREG was on the scene as the suspect was taken into custody in the front yard of a home with a police helicopter and a dozen police vehicles nearby.

Police have not released any information on the crimes he’s accused of committing.