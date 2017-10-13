× Semi Hauling Cows Overturns, Blocks All Lanes of Interstate 40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A semi hauling cows has overturned on Briley Parkway blocking multiple lanes of travel, and authorities confirmed at least two cows were killed.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes in Davidson County near Exit 6 for Interstate 40 and Exit 7 for Elm Hill Pike around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The driver said the cattle shifted as he was exiting off the ramp which caused the rollover crash.

Authorities confirmed several of the cows had been rounded up and roped in on Briley Parkway and some remained inside the trailer; however, they added at least two of them had died.

The cattle that remained in the trailer were sprayed by the fire department to help keep them cool. They were headed to a stockyard. If any of them have serious injuries, authorities said they will have to be put down.

Police said the driver of the semi was okay. He was reportedly with an independent company from Nebraska called Bassett Trucking LLC.

Cattle truck overturned on Briley Pkwy North near I-40. Driver ok. Several cows rounded up. Traffic being diverted. Plan alternate route. pic.twitter.com/plR067YsVN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 13, 2017

Reports stated the roadway was closed to northbound traffic. Southbound drivers were not affected.

Crews estimated the roadway would be cleared by 5:30 p.m. Authorities said clean up was expected to take several hours as they waited for a trailer to haul the cattle away.

Officials said speed was believed to be a factor.