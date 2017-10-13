× Police: 16 y/o killed after teens stole, crashed car in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Authorities have confirmed a young teen was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning.

According to Southaven police, it all started when four teens stole two separate vehicles from Memphis and drove them across the state line. They were speeding down Old Airways near Church Road when one of the vehicles — a Ford F-150 — flipped.

Two passengers were ejected. The driver jumped into the second stolen car and the two fled the scene. They were taken into custody shortly after they made their escape.

One of the injured teens was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital while a 16-year-old was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center. He died from his injuries.

The suspects who fled the scene were charged with receiving stolen property and leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries.

Both have been charged as juveniles. Their names were not released.