New Orleans officer killed in the line of duty

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer is dead after reportedly pulling over a suspicious vehicle.

According to WVUE, the officer was on patrol overnight when he stopped a driver in the area of Tower Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard. As he was getting out of the vehicle gunfire erupted.

Witnesses said they heard five to 10 gunshots during the incident which fatally wounded the officer. He fell to the ground but was still able to return fire.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison told reporters another officer may have also fired his weapon, but that’s still under investigation. He confirmed the suspect was hit during the shootout.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly ran to a nearby apartment complex. Negotiators were eventually able to get the man to surrender peacefully and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Once he is released, he will be charged and booked into jail, officers said.

The officer’s family asked that his identity not be released.

WVUE learned there may have been a total of four people inside the suspect’s car when it was pulled over, but so far, there’s no indication they are facing any charges.