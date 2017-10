Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Back pain is the most common cause of disability among people under 45 and the third most common reason people seek out a physician.

That's why local doctors are joining a worldwide crusade to fight back against the pain, ahead of World Spine Day on Monday.

Dr. Matthew Sheppard with The Joint Chiropractic Clinic stopped by to give us some tips on what to do to relieve the pain.