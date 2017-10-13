× Grizzlies wrap up preseason with huge win over Pelicans

MEMPHIS, Tenn-New Orleans’ Tony Allen, who will have his jersey retired by the Grizzlies when his career ends, got a huge ovation from fans in Memphis in his first trip back as an opponent. He didn’t play, and the Pelicans got routed.

Jarrell Martin scored 20 points and Marc Gasol finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Memphis (3-2). Jordan Crawford scored 19 for New Orleans (1-3).

New Orleans trailed by as many as 49 points as Memphis hit the 100-point mark with 4:17 left in the third quarter. Mike Conley added 19 for the Grizzlies, who will open the regular season on Wednesday against this same Pelicans team in FedExForum.