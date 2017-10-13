Grindfather returns to the Grindhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS - For the first time since signing with New Orleans this summer, Tony Allen returned to FedExForum today ahead of tonight's preseason game against the Grizzlies. While Allen won't play tonight nursing a sore ankle, he couldn't miss out on a trip home where his love for this city and Grizzlie fans will never go away even though he's playing...somewhere else...as you'll hear in this 1 on 1 interview with the Grindfather.