Farmers shot at while working in soybean field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HETH, Ark. -- A pair of St. Francis County farmers found themselves under fire last week while working at a soybean farm in Heth.

Michael Henslee said he was sitting in a truck on October 5 while one of his workers was operating a grain cart at the farm Henslee leases.

That's when he says the owner of the farm, Jerry Wright, and his son, Jay, confronted the worker and demanded that he stop working on the field.

"They mingled around for a little bit and the next thing you know the man pulls out a gun and shoots at him," said Henslee.

While Wright owns the farm, Henslee said he has a lease agreement to work the fields for a period of several years.

Both Jerry Wright and Jay Wright were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The younger Wright was also charged with battery and terroristic threatening, although according to an incident report, it's Jerry Wright who allegedly told the grain cart operator, "You son of a [expletive]. I'll [expletive] kill you!"

When WREG phoned Jerry Wright at his listed number, his wife declined comment under after his trial.

Henslee said this isn't his first run in with Jerry Wright.

In June, Henslee said a surveillance camera captured Wright kicking down the door to his home in an attempt to evict him.

"He never mentioned anything. He just kicks in the front door and walks in and hands my wife some papers," said Henslee.

Both Wrights are now out jail on bond.

"I want answers to why he's able to do this. I want answers to why these people are letting him get away with this."