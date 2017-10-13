× Disturbing video leads to sex charges for Arizona day care workers

PHOENIX — Two now former day care workers are facing sex-related charges after a video surfaced showing them interacting inappropriately with toddlers.

Fatina Sawyer allegedly captured the video at SuperKids which reportedly showed her coworker, Gabriella Del Carmen Garcia, simulating sex acts with an adult toy. Two other employees and two toddlers were present at the time.

A police report suggested both children were seen in the video.

According to KPHO, Sawyer then called a 2-year-old over and had him tell the camera his name before handing him the object. Those present were reportedly heard laughing in the background.

The video was then uploaded to social media. It was eventually sent to the owner of the daycare via Facebook who reported it to police.

She stated all four employees were terminated.

Garcia was charged with four counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor while Sayer was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing obscene material to minors.