Tennessee woman beats reigning champ on "Jeopardy!"

LOS ANGELES — An Oak Ridge, Tennessee woman ended the winning streak of standout “Jeopardy!” contestant Austin Rogers on Thursday.

The new “Jeopardy!” champ is Scarlett Sims of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, who ended up with $51 more than Rogers — $33,201 to his $33,150.

Fittingly, Sims aced a category on Dolly Parton. Oak Ridge is a short distance from Parton’s hometown of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Rogers, a New York City bartender, lost narrowly on Thursday’s show after a 12-game winning streak.

A “Jeopardy!” spokeswoman said Rogers’ $411,000 put him in fifth place in “Jeopardy!” all-time regular season winnings.

While “Jeopardy!” contestants are reliably serious, Rogers reveled in goofy antics and wisecracks.

He’ll be back on the show next month, competing in the two-week “Jeopardy!” tournament of champions that begins Nov. 6.