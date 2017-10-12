× Police: Florida teen dead after shooting, standoff with officers

WEST MELBOURNE, Fl. — A Florida high school student is dead after reportedly shooting at officers and holding two people hostage during a standoff with police.

According to the West Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the home around midnight after the 16-year-old’s grandmother called 911 saying the teen had become violent. He was reportedly throwing things inside the residence.

As officers were talking with family members, the suspect entered the room and opened fire. No one was hit by the gunfire, but authorities were forced out of the home with three other individuals.

They did not return fire.

Two other individuals present at the time of the shooting were unable to get out. They both eventually made it to safety while the gunman stayed inside.

Six hours later, the standoff ended when the suspect reportedly killed himself inside the home.

Police have not released any additional information at this time, but Florida Today spoke with the teen’s father who stated his son was on drugs that made him violent.