Police: Attempted robber shot, killed on East Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 1000 block of East Parkway South near Walker.

Police stated preliminary information suggests the man was trying to rob another person. Someone opened fire killing him.

The area has been roped off with crime scene tape. Several police cruisers are on the scene along with the corner’s office and crime scene investigators.

A neighbor down the street also told us he was out on his lawnmower when he heard what he thought were gunshots.