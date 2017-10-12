× Police: 18 y/o admits role in Barron Avenue murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing a man outside a Barron Avenue home Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers discovered Roy Jordan lying on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The suspect, Kenneth Starks, initially stated he was a witness to the crime and provided details to authorities. He was taken to the Homicide Bureau where his story changed multiple times, detectives said.

Meanwhile, they were reportedly able to collect enough evidence that connected Starks to the murder.

Starks eventually waived his rights and admitted to shooting Jordan while they were standing outside his vehicle, a police report stated. He also reportedly admitted to taking the gun back inside the house before first responders arrived on the scene.

A motive for the shooting was not given.

Starks was charged with second-degree murder and scheduled to appear in court Thursday.