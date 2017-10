× Memphis rapper Young Dolph out of hospital after shooting

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Memphis rapper Young Dolph is out of the hospital Thursday evening after someone tried to kill him last month.

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was outside a Hollywood hotel when someone started shooting at him.

Corey McClendon was charged in connection, but later cleared.

McClendon is a known associate of another Memphis rapper, Yo Gotti.

Gotti and Young Dolph have had a longstanding feud.