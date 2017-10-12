× Memphis Grizzlies to retire #9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will soon be retiring jersey number nine in honor of The Grindfather, Tony Allen.

On Thursday, owner Robert Pera and General Manager Chris Wallace released a statement thanking the NBA star for his dedication to the team and the city of Memphis.

“Tony was a driving force behind the Grizzlies’ seven straight playoff appearances and he remains a beloved member of the Memphis community. Tony played with a level of passion that is unrivaled,” Pera stated. “He helped establish a Grizzlies culture focused on toughness and effort, and he challenged every player that put on Beale Street Blue to match his fiery intensity. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank him for his incredible contributions to the Grizzlies and the unique way that he inspired the city of Memphis. We are proud that the Grindfather’s #9 jersey will hang in the rafters of FedExForum alongside Zach’s one day.”

“There would never have been seven straight years of playoff appearances, the incredible electricity in FedExForum for home games, ‘Grit and Grind’ and ‘Believe Memphis’ without Tony Allen’s contributions to the team,” added Wallace. “In the process Tony became more than just one of the toughest defenders in the league – he became a true cult hero who was intertwined with the soul of Memphis like few athletes ever have in any city.”

Allen recently signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Allen has been named to the NBA All-Defensive first team three times and won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.

He signed with the Grizzlies in 2010, famously coining the “grit, grind” mantra that became a highlight of the team’s playoff runs.