Medical examiner investigating nursing home resident's death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members say an elderly man found with maggot-infested wounds in a Memphis nursing home has died.

Now the medical examiner is looking into the cause of death.

WREG reported on an investigation into the man’s condition Wednesday.

According to a police report, the resident of Ashton Place on Walnut Grove Road had five open wounds to different parts of his body and a bruise to his stomach. He also had severe dry skin that was “flaking off his body.”

The patient had previous health problems that led to his left foot and right leg being amputated. They found maggots inside the wound, according to police.

Family members Thursday said the man died overnight following surgery.

Memphis Police say they would wait for a ruling from the medical examiner before deciding whether to investigate the case as a homicide.