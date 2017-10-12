House of Grace provides support for victims of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — House of Grace Thrift Store in Desoto County is filled with treasures for those who love a bargain.

Clothes, shoes, handbags. Maybe you're looking for a set of golf clubs.

Whatever you decide to buy, all of the proceeds go to help House of Grace support victims of domestic violence.

"It wasn't something that families talked about 17 years ago, it's something we had to bring to the light and shine the light on it."

That's why Lorine Cady founded the shelter.

Before the doors opened, domestic violence victims had few other options.

"We were putting women in hotels at that time to keep them safe."

House of Grace can shelter 16 women and children. WREG cannot show the house where those individuals stay or reveal its location due to safety concerns, but it's a safe place for the victims.

"It has a lot of security and of course we never leave the women alone," said Cady.

All of the women who are helped by House of Grace don't need a place to stay. Some like Julie Pennington need counseling and legal advice.

"I went into the city of Southaven looking for some answers, some help. I was having some problems, court issues."

At the time, the young mother was facing a custody battle for her newborn daughter and didn't know where to start. Counselors at House of Grace helped her keep her child.

"I took the steps and I did it, and I don't regret it," she told WREG's Markova Reed.

The thrift store recently relocated to a larger space on Hwy 51 and recorded their most profitable month since they opened.

From home and holiday decor to children's clothes, customers can find almost anything at the thrift store. Even better, there's no need to feel guilty about spending a little money because every dollar made in the thrift store means more resources for victims of domestic violence when they need a helping hand the most.

Those seeking help from House of Grace can call (662) 342-1432, (877) -393-7233 or (662) 253-0252.