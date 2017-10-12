Deputies: 18 y/o serial carjacker targeting Memphis, Shelby County drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At only 18 years of age, Shelby County Sheriff deputies say Harry French is no stranger to the law.

They said he's been terrorizing motorists for months and has been linked to almost 10 carjackings in Memphis and Shelby County.

The latest victim was targeted on Finch Road in the early morning hours of August 18th. The incident report obtained by WREG said French and Dequan Blackmon carjacked and robbed the victim in his drive-way as he was about to leave for work.

French ran up to the victim's window, pointed a gun in his face and took the victim's 2010 gray Chevrolet Tahoe, cellphone and wallet, police said. He even reportedly threatened to kill the victim.

"He is currently wanted in this one carjacking, and he is a suspect in numerous other carjackings throughout the city."

Blackmon was arrested a week after the carjacking, but deputies have not been able to locate his accused accomplice.

