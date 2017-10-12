Day Three: Jury to visit spot where Jessica Chambers was left to die

BATESVILLE, Miss. — It’s day three of the Jessica Chambers murder trial in Panola County, Mississippi.

On Thursday, the jury will visit the scene where the 19-year-old was set on fire and left to die three years ago.

Quinton Tellis is charged with capital murder for the crime.

On Wednesday, Chamber’s family and friends shed tears as the jury saw graphic pictures of her burned body.

A total of 18 witnesses and first responders also took the stand described the scene where they found the victim. Many of them testified they asked Chambers who did this to her and she replied “Eric.”

First responders also testified it was difficult to understand her due to the severe burns to her mouth and throat.

She later died from her injuries at a Memphis hospital.

