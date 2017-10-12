Arby’s to release venison sandwiches nationwide, test elk meat

NEW YORK — Arby’s is living up to its “we have the meats” slogan with the nationwide debut of its venison sandwich.

The sandwich will be available on Oct. 21 in 3,300 restaurants, according to USA Today. In addition, the fast-food chain will begin selling limited-edition elk sandwiches in three restaurants in Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming.

The venison sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions with a berry sauce on a toasted roll. It will only be available while supplies last.

“If people are interested in trying the sandwich, the only way to guarantee they can get one is to get there when we open or a little before and make sure they are in line, just like the folks last year,” said Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Jim Taylor.