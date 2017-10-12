14-year-old charged with shooting security guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old boy is facing aggravated robbery charges while a Hillcrest Apartments security guard is recovering after he was shot three times.

According to a police report, the 46-year-old was shot twice in the stomach and in the finger.

The guard told detectives he was sitting in his truck Sunday night at the Hillcrest apartments.

Suddenly someone with a white shirt over their face opened his driver side door and started shooting at him and ran off.

The guard fired back, thinking he shot his assailant.

Surrounding hospitals were checked and nearby Skycops were analyzed to see if their cameras caught anything but no one was located.

After a few days, investigators say they found a young suspect, just 14 years old, at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

Right now it’s unclear if he’s the one they believe pulled the trigger.

His mother says he was hanging out with the wrong people at the wrong time. She’s not clear what exactly happened and doesn’t know what he was doing at the apartments that night.

Mia Harvey, with the Family Safety Center, acknowledges it can be difficult to always keep track of teens.

“ With social media and peer pressure and just kinda the climate of our city and our country, there's a lot of things that parents are faced with. It’s important to engage their children, find out who they’re talking to you know if they have some sort of issues," said Harvey.

She says there are resources to help. Like the Universal Parenting Place, they work closely with.

“If there's maybe some questions or issues around parenting or maybe they don’t know what to do or maybe what they’ve been doing hasn’t been working," said Harvey.