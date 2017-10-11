× Vote: Memphis K-9s nominated for national grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pups of the Memphis Canine Unit have been nominated for national K-9 grant and they need your help to take home the prize.

Starting Wednesday, October 11, 2017, residents will be able to vote for their favorite unit, with the top dog taking home a $5,000 Aftermath K-9 Grant. The next departments to receive the most votes will get a check for $4,000, $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

The Memphis Police Department said the funding can be used to purchase new safety equipment, train new officers or perform maintenance.

Voting ends November 7th so be sure to vote for our canine’s in blue.

